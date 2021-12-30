With snow and single-digit temperatures on the way, firefighters are preparing to do their job in extreme conditions.
Steve Dalsing, a battalion chief with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said the biggest problem for fighting fires in cold weather is slips and falls created by water from hoses freezing into ice.
“Once you start throwing water at a scene (of a fire), it freezes almost immediately,” he said.
One thing firefighters do during cold weather, Dalsing said, is wear a face hood, which helps keep their heads warm.
The department also has four-wheel-drive trucks, which Dalsing explained can be used when responding to medical calls to avoid taking bigger vehicles into heavy snow. This lowers the risks of damaging the big trucks, some of which cost millions of dollars.
“In years past when we’ve had the ice storms, (it’s) been the biggest challenge,” he said.
Dalsing said fire truck drivers put their pumps in gear to keep the water from freezing even when not being pumped at a fire. During this type of situation, he said the drivers have to stay with the trucks more, which makes manpower a little bit thinner at fires. Crews also fold up their fire hoses quickly when not in use to prevent them from freezing.
Protective gear generally keeps firefighters warm during cold weather, Dalsing said, but it doesn’t once they get a coat of ice on themselves. He said new firefighters are told to bring extra socks and gloves.
Firefighters also have a good backup set of gear, so after responding to a fire and getting wet, this allows them to have dry things to change into for the next call.
“It’s really tough to go to a fire and come back with wet gear and have to get back in your wet gear to go outside in the cold,” he said.
If crews are at an extended fire scene during cold weather, Dalsing said a city bus or something similar will be brought to allow firefighters to have a place to warm up.
Dalsing said the fire department will have personnel ready for whatever comes during the predicted cold weather Saturday.
“We’re pretty much the go-to emergency department for when they don’t know who else to call,” he said.
