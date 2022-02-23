Two people escaped from a structure fire Wednesday evening in the 800 block of West Cliff Street.
The fire started around 7 p.m. after a mobile home started to burn due to electrical issues St. Joseph fire inspectors said.
The home was almost entirely burned, but both people were able to get out without injuries, SJFD said.
The two individuals are receiving recovery assistance from American Red Cross.
