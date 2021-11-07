110721_FIRE_NP_BRIEF

St. Joseph firefighters battle a house fire Sunday morning on South 6th Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

South 6th Street between Messanie and Locust streets is blocked off with St. Joseph firefighters battling a house fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters received the call around 4:20 a.m. The house was vacant and no one was inside at the time, St. Joseph Fire Department said.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

News-Press NOW will provide more details as they become available.

