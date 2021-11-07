South 6th Street between Messanie and Locust streets is blocked off with St. Joseph firefighters battling a house fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters received the call around 4:20 a.m. The house was vacant and no one was inside at the time, St. Joseph Fire Department said.
The fire's cause is under investigation.
News-Press NOW will provide more details as they become available.
