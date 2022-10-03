top story Firefighters battled house fire on North Second Street News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crews battle a house fire on North Second Street. News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency crews responded to 1823 N. Second Street due to a fire a little before 2 p.m. on Monday. The St. Joseph Fire Department and Buchanan County EMS were on the scene assisting. Rob Blizzard, fire investigator for the SJFD, said he believes the fire began on the second floor of the building. "I haven't been inside or anything like that to confirm that, but just from looking around on the outside where the damage is, I believe it did start on the second," Blizzard said. The Red Cross will be assisting the families that were impacted by the fire. As of now, there are no known injuries in connection to the fire. The fire is still currently under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Firefighter Crew Emergency News-press Now Story Scene Fire Fire Department Rob Blizzard Law Buchanan County First Responder Ems St. Joseph Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Person bitten by rabies-infected bat in St. Joseph Public Safety Firefighters battled house fire on North Second Street Local News State grant paves way for nursing school additions Local News WIC benefits increase for Missouri residents More Local News → 0:38 Sunny Monday Forecast 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
