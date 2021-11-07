The cause of a fire is under investigation after it burned a house Sunday morning on South 10th Street between Messanie and Locust streets.
Firefighters received the call around 4:20 a.m. The house was vacant and no one was inside at the time, St. Joseph Fire Department said.
News-Press NOW will provide more details as they become available.
