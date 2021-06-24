Interim Fire Chief Kenny Cordonnier is not your typical firefighter. He is more of a modern-day cowboy.
“I cuss, I chew, I ride horses,” Cordonnier said. “I do a lot of things that don't really fit the role of the fire officer.”
Yet when former fire chief Mike Dalsing retired June 10, he personally asked Cordonnier to take over the reins.
“Chief Dalsing talked to me about it a couple times and I thought about it, and why not?” Cordonnier said.
Growing up, Cordonnier never thought he would be a firefighter, even though his dad, Lawrence ‘Tink’ Cordonnier, served with the St. Joseph Fire Department for 31 years. Eventually, he followed in his dad’s footsteps and hasn’t regretted a day of it.
He started in 1982 when firefighters still rode on the back of trucks and air conditioning didn’t exist. He worked several years on a squad truck, became a driver, moved up to captain and was later named the chief of fire prevention in 2012.
Cordonnier has overseen the construction of Station 9 and 11 and knows the building process which should help as he guides the development of the new Station 8.
“I do have some insight on the process and how that goes,” Cordonnier said. “I'm by no means an expert, but I think I can do a pretty good job of keeping an eye on the process at that station.”
Since becoming interim fire chief, Cordonnier has had some firefighters ask about changing some rules, but he sees his job as transitional.
“Keep things as they are,” Cordonnier said. “I won't make a lot of changes, because I don't think that would be fair to the incoming chief.”
Cordonnier said multiple times he is only in place until the new chief is hired. He wants to stay out of the spotlight and “stick to what (the fire department is) doing.” His priority is the completion of the new station. Once that’s done, the city could be looking for a new chief.
“I'm not going to be the chief. I couldn't give you a timeline on it, that would be up to the city manager, but I did tell him I would do this until he got a chief.”
Once his role as interim is complete, Cordonnier said he will “think pretty seriously about retiring.” It’s easy to associate the Cordonnier name with firefighters, but when Kenny stops fighting fires, he said he'll be saddled on a horse.
Cordonnier grew up around horses and currently owns four. When his time is up at the fire department, he will travel the country, riding a horse wherever he stops to visit.
