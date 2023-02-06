St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson discusses the department's 2022 statistics. SJFD reported nine civilian injuries and three fatalities last year, but those numbers often fluctuate from one year to the next, he said.
The number of burn and explosion calls for Buchanan County EMS more than doubled in 2022, from 12 in 2021 to 32 last year, a jump that could be due to a variety of reasons.
The increase could be partly because of operational changes. The nearest trauma center for burn victims or people suffering from smoke inhalation is KU Medical Center in Kansas City, so that could inflate numbers, Buchanan County EMS Paramedic Steve Groshong said.
"Since the helicopters left town, we have started to do more of our acute transports from here to Kansas City with ground ambulances," he said. "Those patients who come in with acute burns, we may transport them twice."
The increase also could partially be attributed to the volatility of fire-related statistics year-to-year.
St. Joseph Fire Department reported nine civilian injuries and three fatalities last year, which are reported separately from EMS burn injuries.
That was after having four injuries and no fatalities in 2021, and four civilian injuries in 2020 with one fatality. The department had 193 structure fires last year, which is fairly consistent compared to other years, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.
"If it continues to grow every year, then we definitely have to worry about it," he said. "But our fires have ... the time I've been in prevention they've pretty much been stable. Maybe five or 10 (fires) to a year difference, but not really a growing number."
The fire department had 12 firefighter injuries last year, but those were minor and either would have been treated at the scene or later taken by the battalion chief to Mosaic Life Care, Henrichson said.
