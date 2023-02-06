Steve Henrichson talks fire statistics

St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson discusses the department's 2022 statistics. SJFD reported nine civilian injuries and three fatalities last year, but those numbers often fluctuate from one year to the next, he said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The number of burn and explosion calls for Buchanan County EMS more than doubled in 2022, from 12 in 2021 to 32 last year, a jump that could be due to a variety of reasons.

The increase could be partly because of operational changes. The nearest trauma center for burn victims or people suffering from smoke inhalation is KU Medical Center in Kansas City, so that could inflate numbers, Buchanan County EMS Paramedic Steve Groshong said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.