Lawson Street Fire

St. Joseph firefighters work the scene of a house fire Saturday night in the 5800 block of Lawson Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A home was partially burned late Saturday night in in the 5800 block of Lawson Street.

The call came in around 10 p.m., according to Saint Joseph Fire Department, but no one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.