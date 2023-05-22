The St. Joseph Fire Department has been responding to more electrical fires than usual, and officials are warning residents these can start from something as simple as using a phone charger.
A report shows firefighters have responded to more than five structure fires in just the past week.
St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said many of the blazes so far this year have been electrical in nature.
“Everything is electrical now from phone chargers to any household appliance,” Henrichson said. “So many people, especially kids, like to charge their phone in their bed by running cords underneath it. We just went to a fire the other day where a charger was pinched between a wall. It starts to damage them causing heat to build up.”
Henrichson said charging cell phones in bed and under blankets and rugs can quickly cause the cord to overheat.
Officials also said they often find people using extension cords or power strips as a main source for large appliances such as refrigerators and microwaves. These high-voltage items need to go into a wall outlet.
“I always recommend that people use a power strip cord with a built-in circuit breaker,” Henrichson said. “That way it can sense when things are going bad. Regular extension cords should always be used for short-term use, and for items like refrigerators and AC units, they make specific extension cords for these.”
Henrichson said older homes and buildings are more at risk for electrical fires due to their wiring and people should be cautious when it comes to plugging in televisions, cell phones, and other systems into outlets.
Fire officials said an indicator of an electrical fire is smelling hot plastic when plugging something into an outlet. If you have concerns about an electrical fire, never try to fix it yourself.
“If you have questions about an electrical fire, call 911,” Henrichson said. “We've got heat sensors and things like that and we can check it out. If there’s any doubt, you can call us or have an electrician come in and make sure your system is not being overloaded.”
