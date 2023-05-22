St. Joseph fire inspector shares common reasons for electrical fires

St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson shares tips to reduce electrical fires. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Fire Department has been responding to more electrical fires than usual, and officials are warning residents these can start from something as simple as using a phone charger.

A report shows firefighters have responded to more than five structure fires in just the past week.

