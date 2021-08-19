Fire near Messanie and 18th displaces one resident

Crews battled a fire in a home on Thursday morning near 18th and Messanie Streets.
No one was injured in the fire but one resident of the home was displaced. The Red Cross arrived on scene to assist with the incident.
According to the fire inspector on scene, the fire started in the southeast corner of the home but they do not know the cause of the fire yet.
