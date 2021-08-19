Fire near Messanie and 18th displaces one resident

Crews battled a fire in a home on Thursday morning near 18th and Messanie Streets. No injuries were reported. 

 Morgan Riddell | News-Press NOW

Crews battled a house fire Thursday morning near 18th and Messanie streets. 

No one was injured in the fire but one resident was displaced. The Red Cross is assisting. 

According to the inspector on the scene, the fire started in the southeast corner of the home but the cause still is unknown. 

Morgan Riddell can be reached at morgan.riddell@newspressnow.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.