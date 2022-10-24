November marks the beginning of the second open burning season of the year, and the St. Joseph Fire Department is encouraging people to be mindful of hazards and guidelines.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., residents are legally allowed to burn yard waste only, which includes leaves, brush and logs. Items that are not allowed include trash, paper, lumber and building debris.
Steve Henrichson, fire inspector for the St. Joseph Fire Department, said that the burn bans are lifted during this time to clear out accumulated yard waste.
"In April you got all the stuff from the winter that's accumulated ... in November, you're pretty much shutting everything down for the year and clearing out one last time," Henrichson said.
Recent weather conditions such as high winds and dry ground can become a hazard for this occasion. There are protocols in place that the fire department and health department have to control the situation if conditions present danger.
"Usually it's our battalion chiefs making the decision because they're the ones that are responding for any given shift," Henrichson said. "It's up to them (the fire and health departments) if they think it's too windy or conditions are not favorable or constitute a hazard to the public."
These fires require situational awareness and distance from other structures to prevent the fires from growing into more dangerous situations.
"They need to be 15 feet away from anything that can possibly burn," Henrichson said. "A lot of our yards are just aren't wide enough to start with, especially in the Midtown areas where houses are really crammed together."
The majority of those that participate in the lifting of the ban comply with the rules, but there are consequences for those that go against the rules.
"We can give out tickets, (but) 99% of people out there are going to comply," Henrichson said.
The 1% of people that do refuse to comply may not get punished right away but can face punishment later on.
"You're going to get a warning first. Then if you continue or you refuse to put the fire out then you can face a consequence," Henrichson said.
According to a press release from the St. Joseph Health Department, any violation of the open burning restrictions may result in a summons to appear in court for a misdemeanor violation.
The St. Joseph Fire Department is working in partnership with the St. Joseph Health Department during this time period.
