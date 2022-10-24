Fire department on the scene

The St. Joseph Fire Department's response to open burning calls will be non-emergency unless involving threatening a structure.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

November marks the beginning of the second open burning season of the year, and the St. Joseph Fire Department is encouraging people to be mindful of hazards and guidelines.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., residents are legally allowed to burn yard waste only, which includes leaves, brush and logs. Items that are not allowed include trash, paper, lumber and building debris. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.