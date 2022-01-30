A city ordinance is up for a vote that would provide the St. Joseph Fire Department with more funding for new communication equipment and, according to one department administrator, would be an improvement when compared to their current radios.
On Feb. 7, the St. Joseph City Council will vote on whether to transfer $228,727.27 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for fire department communication equipment and to purchase encryption software. This equipment was previously purchased by the fire department through a grant of $367,272.73 from Homeland Security but needs an update.
Kurt Fuehrer, chief of training for the St. Joseph Fire Department, said their current radios are over 15 years old and at the end of their lives. In addition, the old radios have passed the point of repair if they suffer damage.
“Having a lot of issues with them (old radios) transmitting,” he said. “With have problems with them all the time.”
Fuehrer explained that the fire department is also using old radios passed onto them from the St. Joseph Police Department, who were able to replace their radios in the last couple of years.
Fuehrer described their new radios as basically being like a computer. When comparing the two radios, he said their new ones will be iPhones and their old ones will be flip phones. The new radios are also more rugged and can survive damage.
Fuehrer said the department was able to secure grants to make upgrades to their communication. These upgrades included brand new portable radios, mobile radios in their trucks and station radios. He said they are also looking at alerting systems for the stations.
One of the advantages of their new portable radios is they can be encrypted, which means that private matters can be discussed on the radio without being broadcast.
“Reliability is a big thing for us,” Fuehrer said. “All the members have radios, every truck position has radio, so they all have them. Communication is big for us. These are very reliable ... Just the functionality (of them), honestly, is the big thing.”
He added that when he first became a firefighter, there was only one radio per truck.
“We’ve come a long ways in 25 years,” he said.
Another advantage of the portable radios, Fuehrer said, is they have bigger buttons and knobs and can be used while wearing gloves.
“Just everything about them is gonna be better,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say about them, they work that’s the biggest thing.”
Michael Bangerter, captain on the engineering B shift with the SJFD, said another piece of technology that the fire department secured is tablets.
He explained that the tablets can be used to give firefighters additional data and information that the communication center receives from callers, like door codes, which need to be communicated on a secure channel.
“That also gives us turn-by-turn directions, drive times, and also, we can see the status of the other units in the city,” Bangerter said.
He said the department has the tablets already purchased, and they are testing the devices with a few fire trucks.
