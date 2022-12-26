The St. Joseph Fire Department is preparing to ring in the new year with new avenues of training to provide its members with skills to keep them safe on the job.
Assistant Fire Chief Jamey McVicker said the department will implement driving training and ISO training in 2023. The goal, he said, is to offer additional safety to the community.
"We want to provide a protection and a level of service for them to be proud of their fire department," McVicker said.
McVicker said the ISO training will involve all 130 members of the department. ISO is an audit that takes five years to complete.
"ISO is an overseen entity that looks at a community. And there are three phases of the fire suppression, the water supply and the communication center and how each of those three work together, McVicker said. "That is how they provide an insurance risk assessment and how much an insurance company charges the homeowner for their homeowner's insurance."
McVicker said that the department is working to be in the best shape it can so St. Joseph residents get the benefits.
"The better rating that they receive from those three services, the lower their insurance costs," McVicker said. "It's our goal to provide our citizens with the lowest possible cost, most efficient and effective fire department that we can."
From research and examining the bigger needs of the department, adding driving training was another step in the right direction. Kurt Fuehrer, chief of training for the St. Joseph Fire Department, said the goal of driving training is to provide experience to the department's younger members.
"We want our people to be safe and go home every day. We lost a lot of experience over the last few years," Fuehrer said. "We have a lot of young people and they just need the extra training right now."
McVicker said when he was going through the different ranks to his current position, he had positive influences around him that led to experience and confidence in driving the first response vehicles. He said that is what he hopes the training will do for this next generation of firefighters.
"You don't have as many over-the-road truck drivers or large truck operators now coming into the fire service that we did years ago, so we've got to give them that experience," McVicker said. "We're taking that on to try and give them time experience behind the wheel to get the and the confidence it takes to drive the streets."
Ivan Klippenstien, a training officer for the St. Joseph Fire Department, said learning plays a huge role in the daily job of a firefighter no matter how much experience one has.
"Learning is a day-to-day opportunity in this work. There are so many things that we can we learn about every day. Opportunities on social media where firefighters perform their duties allow us to show new hires and even even people that have been here for a long time, things that are difficult to describe," Klippenstein said.
Klippenstien provided an example.
"When we learn how to read smoke, we learn about where the fire is, its growth, what is burning, what the risk might be, if there is a victim in the structure," Klippenstien said. "With videos that people have this is an opportunity people can visually see some of these things that we're describing."
McVicker said that the department takes a great deal of pride in serving the community with not only its service but also compassion and empathy.
"We want to affect this community by being the role model that they look for and the firefighters that they want," he said. "We have a darn good group of men and women that do that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.