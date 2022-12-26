Fire photo (copy)

The St. Joseph Fire Department is preparing to ring in the new year with new avenues of training to provide its members with skills to keep them safe on the job. 

Assistant Fire Chief Jamey McVicker said the department will implement driving training and ISO training in 2023. The goal, he said, is to offer additional safety to the community. 

