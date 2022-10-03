As the season changes and temperatures begin to drop, the cold weather brings about different concerns for the St. Joseph Fire Department.
Jamey McVicker, assistant fire chief for the St. Joseph Fire Department, said that to date, this year has seen an increase in calls compared to last.
“We’re looking for another record year this year, which is tough for us because we’re doing more with less,” McVicker said.
A lot of the calls the department gets during this time of year are from alternate heating sources.
“A majority of those come from just personal hazards. You might put a blanket on top of the space heater, or you plug in too many heaters or something into one circuit and it overloads a circuit that causes a fire,” McVicker said.
The fire department recommends getting certain household heating tools to get checked by professionals.
“This would be a great time of year before it gets too cold to have your chimneys cleaned. Have another person come in and inspect and clean up before the weather does get too cold,” McVicker said.
Other calls include debris and ground fires, which are caused by the dry weather in recent months, which leads to concerns surrounding activities like bonfires.
McVicker said the department recommends taking extra measures to prevent these fires getting out of hand.
“Have an alternative water source like a water hose in case something breaks out,” McVicker said. “Don’t start a fire too close to a structure. St. Joe is very close in our residences ... Be respectful of your neighbors.”
The fire department is also getting involved and promoting community safety this month. October is National Fire Prevention Month, and local first responders are informing the public on things they can do to keep their homes safe.
McVicker said members of the fire department will be conducting presentations to teach kids about fire safety.
“We tell them to stay away from matches and lighters as well as teaching them stop, drop and roll,” McVicker said.
One final reminder McVicker has for residents is to change the smoke detectors in their homes.
“We ask that you change your batteries twice a year,” McVicker said. “The saying goes change your clock, change your battery. When you change your clock back or forward (for Daylight Saving Time), change your smoke detector battery also.”
