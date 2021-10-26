Fire department prepares for increase in vacant home fires

As temperatures continue to drop, people without housing may begin to look for vacant properties to take shelter, creating a potential hazard for fire officials.
The St. Joseph Fire Department responds to fires in vacant properties year-round, but officials expect the frequency to start picking up as the weather cools.
Once a homeless person finds shelter in a vacant home, they might not necessarily have the proper tools to heat the area.
"That's usually when we get called, the start of a small little fire, trying to stay warm in a pan or something and fell asleep or dropped a piece of clothing or something," Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.
Henrichson said he understands property owners' concerns as he has an extra property that he had to come up with a plan for. Some of the tips he offered are to have cameras or have a neighbor keep an eye on the place.
"Neighbors (are) always a good thing. They're people that know who belongs and doesn't belong in the neighborhood, things like that. I've got one (a vacant property) at the moment that I parked my other vehicle there so it looks like somebody is there all the time," he said. "The police, they've only got so many officers on the street, and they can't be everywhere."
Vacant properties are usually marked with red or yellow tags so people know when there shouldn't be activity at the home. Some owners put up barriers to prevent people from getting in, but Henrichson said this doesn't always work.
"If they want in, they're gonna get in. But if you have it properly secured, boarded up, or that, at least makes it difficult for somebody to get into it. It helps a lot of keeping people out of it," he said.
Henrichson said it can be difficult to see if a fire has started in a home where windows are boarded up. This can prevent flames from being seen immediately.
