Extreme low temperatures are going to continue to pose a danger to people outdoors for the next few days. While warming inside, it is important to remember fire safety for the safety of many.
Mindy Andrasevits is a St. Joseph Fire Inspector who has been responding with firefighters during this cold weather. As they prepare for it to get worse, concerns of ice on the roads, freezing equipment and hypothermia are on their mind.
"We’re concerned about firefighters working outside for extended periods of time and freezing temperatures that’s hard on anybody and then to add onto working outdoors, being wet outdoors. Hyperthermia is a big concern," she said.
In case of an emergency these next few days, it may be helpful to be prepared for a quick exit from a home with essentials and coats by the door. The fire department also works to teach the elderly — especially those living alone — to have medications, glasses and hearing devices in one easy place to access.
Andrasevits said the predicted cold is going to be extreme, and it is important to be smart when using alternative heat sources.
"People like to supplement their heat for electric space heaters and that’s always a danger. So there’s things you can do to remember when using electric heat and space heaters like making sure they’re in good shape, they’re not old, make sure the chords are in good shape. They never use extension chords with a space heater, plug them directly into a wall and only one heating equipment in an outlet at a time," she said.
She also encourages putting supplies and extra blankets, jackets and gloves in a vehicle if you are leaving the house during extremely low temperatures.