The St. Joseph Fire Department is seeing a yearly increase in calls as 2022 comes to an end, with winter weather on the way, which could bring more citizens requesting help.
As of Dec. 4, the fire department has responded to a total of 13,867 calls so far this year, said Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson. Among those, 834 involved responses to fires and 7,751 were rescue calls and assisting the Buchanan County EMS.
The number is an increase from 2021, which saw 12,938 calls in the same time frame. In 2020, there were 12,269 calls.
In the winter months, some of the common calls include those involving space heaters and kitchen fires. However, one of the bigger safety hazards in the home is candles that have an open flame.
Henrichson said if people decide to burn candles, those need to be treated as carefully as a space heater.
"Leave it in the center of a table where there's no combustibles close by. It's just like giving the space heaters 3 feet of clearance," Henrichson said. "If you give them the proper clearance, it's safe. If you put it up against the curtains, it's a bad thing."
Henrichson said there are safe alternatives residents can purchase that do the same job as a scented candle.
"A lot of people I know have gone to the candle warmers because they melt," Henrichson said. "They still give off the scent, but there's no flame involved."
"Make sure it has plenty of water. If many leaves start to fall off a lot, it's getting too dry," Henrichson said. "There's lots of videos out there that show how fast a Christmas tree can go up in flames."
Henrichson said that as with any time of the year, people can do their part in increasing safety in case a fire occurs.
"Have working smoke detectors that will give you the warning you need to get out of the house," Henrichson said.
