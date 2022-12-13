Scene of the fire

The St. Joseph Fire Department is seeing a yearly increase in calls as 2022 comes to an end, with winter weather on the way, which could bring more citizens requesting help. 

As of Dec. 4, the fire department has responded to a total of 13,867 calls so far this year, said Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson. Among those, 834 involved responses to fires and 7,751 were rescue calls and assisting the Buchanan County EMS. 

