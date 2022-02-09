The St. Joseph Fire Department broke its previous record for calls to service by responding to 14,004 calls during 2021.
“Every year, the numbers go up (for calls),” St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.
He said that most of these calls were for emergency medical services.
“It’s becoming more and more what we do,” he said.
Henrichson said there were a few more fires in St. Joseph during 2021 as well, which is a trend that has continued into 2022.
The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a total of 769 fires and four fire-related injuries during 2021, according to data provided by SJFD. Of these fires, more than 184 were structure fires. Non-structure fires included incidences of fires relating to vehicles, grass, dumpsters and more.
The department also responded to 751 false alarms and over 7,618 EMS calls. In addition, there was a total of $5,138,251 of property damage caused by fires.
“Fires are a declining part of what we actually do,” Henrichson said. “You have more of that EMS side.”
Henrichson said he joined the department in 1998, and since then, the number of EMS calls has slowly risen.
Because fire stations are becoming more spread out, they can assist ambulances with EMS calls. He explained that there are three ambulances for the city of St. Joseph, while the fire department has between eight to 11 fire trucks.
According to a previous News-Press NOW article, the department responded to 13,475 calls in 2020. Money lost due to fires during 2020 was also just under $2.5 million. However, this was a decrease from the previous year in that money lost due to fires during 2019 was roughly $4.5 million.
