The City and St. Joseph Fire Department broke ground Thursday on a new fire station on Mitchell Avenue near Interstate 29.
It will be the second station east of the Belt Highway. The location will significantly cut down on response times to that side of St. Joseph, St. Joseph fire chief Mike Dalsing said.
“This will be the first time that people out in Deer Park have been able to get a five-minute response time from us,” he said. “The closest station was always on the other side of the Belt Highway.”
The future building will replace the station at Mitchell Avenue and 33rd Street.
The station will be state-of-the-art, Dalsing said. It will include a workout facility, as well as two vehicle bays that will create options for keeping different trucks.
“Depending on the volume of calls that we have, we may end up putting a first-responder vehicle in here to help cut down on the wear-and-tear on the fire truck itself,” he said.
The department has a 100-year lease with Missouri Western State University for the land.
It isn’t the only example of the department’s partnership with the university. The entities also worked together on past projects like swimming pool construction. Dalsing said he hopes to keep building the relationship moving forward.
“Missouri Western has a pretty strong ROTC program,” he said, “And I think that there are some opportunities for us to partner with Missouri Western and Hillyard (Technical Center) on the possibility of some other, maybe ROTC-related things and the ability of the students to come out and maybe use some of the facilities that we have.”
Hillyard has a fire science program that has possible collaborative opportunities, Dalsing said. There also is potential for local volunteer departments to utilize the space as a burn building, he said.
“We are going to have the use of it all week long and maybe we’ll be able to share that on the weekends with those groups,” he said. “So we’re excited about it. It’s a great opportunity for St. Joe.”
The new station should be close to completed by the same time next year, Dalsing said.
The crew that will move in is excited by the prospect of a facility with everything on one floor, he said.
