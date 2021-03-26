Fire department asks for diligence during open burning in April

Open burning begins next week, and although the practice is scheduled daily throughout April, community members must be diligent to check cancelations if they plan to participate.
During the fall burning period, the St. Joseph Fire Department responded to many out of control fires after open burning was canceled for the day and residents were unaware of the change. This is something they want to avoid in April.
Mindy Andrasevits, a fire inspector, said those who choose to burn must remain diligent.
"There’s specific parameters that you have to fit in. You have to follow the rules in order to be able to do it," she said. "And at any time it can be canceled due to weather, if the wind picks up, it’s a strong windy day, they cancel it for the day.
"Or if it’s really bothersome to a lot of people and we get calls the fire department might come out and ask that you put it out," she said.
The St. Joseph Health Department schedules open burning and prints guidelines. This year, pring open burning will last the entire month of April. It is allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., the fire must be in a container and monitored at all times. Open burning is allowed for yard waste and nothing else.
"No lumber, no trash or furniture. People want to burn everything they’ve been saving up all winter and you can’t do that. It’s strictly for yard waste," Andrasevits said.
Andrasevits said it's important that people are checking the weather and media if they plan to burn during the month.
"If they cancel it for the day it’ll be on the news services and local channels on TV. Also the city website will make an announcement and even Facebook is a good place to find that, they’ll put the announcement out," Andrasevits said.
More guidelines for what is allowed during open burning can be found on the city's website, www.stjoemo.info, and on social media.
Many items people are looking to get rid of can be disposed of during the Clean Sweep dumping period at the city landfill. This is a free opportunity to dump yard waste, trash and appliances and runs from April 1 to 7. More guidelines can be found at www.stjoemo.info.
