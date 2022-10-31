Fire crews quickly extinguish Monday afternoon fire By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Oct 31, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email First responders work the scene of the structure fire at the 2700 block of Maurice Drive. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Fire Department quickly contained a structure fire on Monday afternoon.The fire began at around 3 p.m. at the 2700 block of Maurice Drive.The second floor of the structure received smoke and water damage, according to the fire department.First responders contained the blaze to an area that included part of the attic and ceiling that had been knocked down.There was no permanent damage to the structure.There were no injuries to the people inside or first responders. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags First Responder Damage Fire Department Building Industry Work Attic Ceiling Blaze Social Services Afternoon Structure Fire St. Joseph Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Businesses prepare for influx of crowds as temperatures cool Local News Bagel sales help support cancer care Education SJSD reports newly positive growth Public Safety Local agencies share tips and trick to keep trick-or-treaters safe More Local News → 0:49 Partly Sunny & Mild Today 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
