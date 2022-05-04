top story Fire burns house near Frederick Avenue on Wednesday night By Alex Simone News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. Joseph firefighters work the scene of a fire Wednesday at a vacant house on North 19th Street. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fire is under investigation after a house was burned Wednesday evening at 19th and Howard streets near Frederick Avenue.The fire started around 8:30 p.m. on the first floor of a boarded-up house, according to the St. Joseph Fire Department. The fire was quickly extinguished, though the cause has yet to be determined.The home was supposed to be vacant, but it did have electricity, according to the fire department. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Department First Floor Burn Building Industry St. Joseph Howard Electricity Cause Street Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Social Services Youth Alliance receives $1.3 million federal grant Public Safety Helmet choice key for motorcycle safety Local News $25 million cancer center ready at Mosaic Government City and Chamber of Commerce partner for 'shared vision' More Local News → 1:18 Mostly Cloudy Wednesday 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
