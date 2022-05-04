VACANT HOUSE FIRE 5/4

St. Joseph firefighters work the scene of a fire Wednesday at a vacant house on North 19th Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A fire is under investigation after a house was burned Wednesday evening at 19th and Howard streets near Frederick Avenue.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. on the first floor of a boarded-up house, according to the St. Joseph Fire Department. The fire was quickly extinguished, though the cause has yet to be determined.

The home was supposed to be vacant, but it did have electricity, according to the fire department.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

