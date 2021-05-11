A building burned down Tuesday evening in the 3600 block of Sacramento Street in St. Joseph.
It was a vacant property and no one was harmed in the incident, St. Joseph Fire Department said.
There is a possibility the fire was intentionally set and the case remains under investigation, the fire department said. Video is being collected from nearby residences.
News-Press NOW will continue to update as more information becomes available.
