Fire breaks out in vacant home near Downtown By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Oct 10, 2022 Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in a vacant home at 11th and Isadore just north of Downtown. Some roads in the area are blocked and motorists are advised to avoid driving there. Check back with News-Press NOW as the situation develops. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.
