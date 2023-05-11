A fire that’s causing a local business to relocate illustrates the need for property owners to make sure their buildings are secure to keep them from becoming a target for trespassing.
Cosmic Collectables, located at 1803 Garfield Ave., was approaching its 27th anniversary this month when a fire on May 6 put things on hold. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, inspectors believe it was due to people occupying vacant rooms above the business.
After dealing with vandalism and people breaking into his business, store owner Curtis Couldry Sr. said the fire came as no surprise. He said he was making preparations to protect his business but wasn’t quick enough.
“About a month ago I was broken into and then they tried to break into the store a week later,” Couldry said. “In all actuality, the fire was not unexpected. A building burned down earlier this year just a block up from me, so I was preparing for a situation like this, but unfortunately, I wasn’t fast enough.”
Couldry said he’s been in the building for 23 years and believes issues with people setting fires and committing vandalism have gotten worse. He said he would like to see the city take action to solve the problem.
“A lot of people blame the police, but I don’t necessarily blame the police,” Couldry said. “I think their hands are really tied, especially being short-staffed. What the city needs to do is take the handcuffs off the cops and let them do what they need to do to solve these problems. But until that happens, this is just going to get worse.”
Couldry said he has had to get rid of trespassers hanging out above his business many times, but they often came back.
“I don’t think anyone intended to burn the building down,” he said. “They were probably trying to warm themselves or tried to get food warmed, but either way, it resulted in this.”
Fire officials said just this year alone, they’ve dealt with several fires that started due to vacant buildings being occupied, with 24 of the 59 fires so far in 2023 being in vacant areas.
“The biggest issue we’re seeing right now is the building is vacant, unsecured and people are going in there for many reasons,” said Steve Henrichson, a St. Joseph fire inspector. “It’s not their property so, they don’t care if they start a small fire by warming or cooking and they get spooked, leaving the fire still burning.”
Henrichson said when residents notice buildings being occupied by people who shouldn’t be in them, it’s important to report it so law enforcement and city officials can take action.
“I know it seems like the people don’t get a lot of attention from officers but we’re taking note,” he said. “It’ll get turned over to property maintenance and that creates a paper trail. We now know it’s something that needs to be investigated.”
Couldry said he is now left searching for a new location to continue his business.
Fire officials ensure that the city is working to board and secure the many vacant buildings in St. Joseph, but in the meantime, business owners should take their own measures to protect their property from trespassers.
“Make sure your buildings are secured because a lot of the buildings are not secured,” Henrichson said. “Over here at the south location, we have a lot of problems with buildings being secured one day and you’ll drive by the next day and there’s a big hole in the plywood they just put up. So it’s one of those things that people need to make sure they’re staying on top of.”
