Employees are left with the aftermath of a structure fire

Curtis Couldry, owner of Cosmic Collectables, looks at his building after it was damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

A fire that’s causing a local business to relocate illustrates the need for property owners to make sure their buildings are secure to keep them from becoming a target for trespassing.

Cosmic Collectables, located at 1803 Garfield Ave., was approaching its 27th anniversary this month when a fire on May 6 put things on hold. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, inspectors believe it was due to people occupying vacant rooms above the business.

Community helps clean up aftermath of a structure fire

Community members helped to salvage toys from Cosmic Collectables after a fire Saturday morning.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.