Part of a building at the Brittany Village Apartment Complex was heavily damaged due to a fire Thursday afternoon.
St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Hendrickson said the fire possibly started near a couch due to an electrical outlet.
No one was injured, but an unknown number of cats died in the fire. EMTs worked to treat multiple cats that survived the fire. One dog also was pulled from the building.
Hendrickson said fire doors prevented damage to most of the building, except for two units and the hallway. Residents who were impacted will be housed in another complex.
