Local EMS crews are highlighting the importance of patients receiving the right medication dosage, which can have a serious impact on a patient’s health.
According to a recent study by Medical Xpress, fewer than half of all children treated by emergency medical services receive the right amount of medication during out-of-hospital emergencies.
Buchanan County EMS paramedic Andrew King said this is something that can happen often in younger patients.
“When we’re giving any medication, it’s very important to give the right dose,” he said. “We want the medication to have the desired effect without overdosing them. Obviously, we’re very careful when we medicate anybody, but especially children because children are usually more weight-based and it’s a little more difficult having to guesstimate their weight.”
Seizure and sedation medications were among the most common given in incorrect amounts, King said.
To avoid these mistakes, there are certain guidelines EMS workers follow to ensure they give each patient the correct dose of medicine.
“We’ve kind of gone to a different model where we go off ideal body weight to base our medication dosing off of as opposed to exact body weight,” King said. “That’s one of the steps that we’ve put in to help make sure that we’re giving the correct dose of medication.”
While the study does bring light to concerns with incorrect dosing, King said patients shouldn’t worry as EMS workers are well trained and prepared to manage these types of situations.
“We work very hard to make sure that everything we do is in the best interests of the patient,” he said. “Each day we want to treat each patient just as carefully and respectfully as we can and part of doing that is making sure that we are giving the correct dosing of the correct medication.”
