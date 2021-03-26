State marijuana laws have become more lax in recent years, and finding motorists who are driving while impaired can be difficult for law enforcement.
Checking motorists for marijuana impairment can be tricky because officers don't have a chemical test to make use of.
Visual cues provide some of the best indicators during traffic stops, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Sgt. Jake Angle said.
"We can still do the standardized field sobriety test," he said. "And what we look for is a complete traffic stop, so that starts from the moment they notice the violation. And it's little things, like the suspect's balance, you know, coordination, slurred speech, physical appearance, whether it be bloodshot eyes, maybe dilated, discolored pupils, things like that."
Lance Davis, a local defense attorney, is part of a group lobbying for legalized recreational use. The proposal, which is up for vote next year, includes clearer testing guidelines for law enforcement, Davis said.
"We need to develop more of a behavioral to determine impairment," he said. "Which is a little more independent than a simple drug test and also measures a benchmark standard that will be developed of how someone reacts when they're just finished firing up a joint or if they smoked two days ago or two weeks ago because THC will stay in someone's system for weeks."
There is a broad spectrum that has to be accounted for by officers and attorneys alike in terms of what a violation is, Davis said. A person in possession of 10 grams of marijuana while driving can be fined hundreds of dollars but they are allowed nearly 20 times that amount if they have a medical exception.
"When the state patrol stops somebody and they have to deal with such a wide range in terms of quantities, how are they going to handle that," he said. "So, you've got the possession charges that usually come forward, but as we've said, there's very little actual evidence on the actual driving while impaired charges.
The fact that chemicals linger so long in the body is why blood tests are not ideal because they can be inaccurate, Davis said.
