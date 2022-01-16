Vandalism and trespassing are crimes so common that many might consider them just a nuisance to be dealt with. However, getting police and neighbors involved can offer solutions to lessen these problems.
Tami Davis, a St. Joseph resident, said she believes many of these incidents are teens doing something they think is funny.
“It’s kind of disheartening when you get up in the morning and windows are broken out of your car,” Davis said. “And, you know, you lose work because you’ve got to get it fixed. You can’t just drive it off. We’ve had tires slashed.”
Davis said she isn’t the only one.
“People in the neighborhood have had windows busted out of their homes and it’s an expense,” she said.
Davis said she has reported the incidents to the police.
Sgt. Roy Hoskins, who works in crime prevention for the St. Joseph Police Department, said this is one of the most helpful things a person can do, no matter how big or small the damage seems.
“Every little bit of information is like a puzzle piece. (Neighbors) may think it’s insignificant, but it may be the piece we can add to another part of the investigation to solve the crime,” Hoskins said. “Sometimes it takes people calling in more than once about, you know, various things in the neighborhood. We’ll always address each one individually, but the more we get, the more we know about a particular problem.”
Davis also has discussed solutions with neighbors experiencing the same thing.
One option is a neighborhood watch group, which is something Hoskins is in charge of assisting with. He said police help host meetings and teach the people what to do, but they need someone in the neighborhood to get the group together.
“We’ll kind of formulate a plan of how we want to proceed from there, give the neighborhood some resources and maybe see if they want to start meeting on a regular basis, if they want something more organized with officers and things like that or if they just want something looser,” Hoskins said. “But someone really has to step up.”
Davis said in the past she volunteered with a juvenile diversion program. This worked with teens who break laws but might not understand the damage they’re doing in a community. She said she understands some of the damage is not intentionally criminal but possibly teen boredom and a lack of connection in the neighborhood.
“I remember back in the day when everybody knew everybody in their neighborhood and everybody watched out for everybody, and now it just kind of seems like everybody goes in, shuts doors and locks in,” she said. “I’m hoping that people will realize that we need to reach out for each other, we need to watch out for each other and help take care of each other’s stuff.”
Those who would like to get a neighborhood watch group started, you can contact the St. Joseph Police’s Department’s Crime Prevention unit at 816-236-1473.
