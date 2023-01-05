Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Capt. Shawn Collie holds two bags of pills believed to be laced with fentanyl last year. Collie said it can be difficult to track the drug to the suppliers, but more efforts to prosecute could help.
The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force faces several challenges in 2023, but two stand out: an illegal drug that can be deadly and a newly legal drug with kinks to work out.
According to Capt. Shawn Collie, the head of the strike force, in regard to fentanyl, “one of our biggest concerns is with the younger population.”
Because this potentially deadly and illegal drug is becoming more prevalent among younger people, Collie said one of the goals for law enforcement is to increase awareness and education in younger age groups.
“One of our biggest goals ... is to try to get more into the schools and community events and do education,” he said.
Collie said he hopes this focus on communication and education among broader audiences can help curb the rising tide of accidental overdoses of fentanyl.
Another key strategy in regard to fentanyl is a new approach to targeting the distributors.
“We’re working with several federal agencies and are actually trying to identify different sources into our area,” he said.
Collie said that working at the distributor level has, at times, taken the department on investigations to places like California and Texas, working to stop the drugs from even coming into the community.
This often starts with finding what is here and tracing it back to the distributors. Fentanyl, according to Collie, has become this “two fronts” kind of battle, with education and tracing the origin of the drugs working together.
In regard to the recent legalization of marijuana in Missouri, Collie said things are a bit more complicated. On the one hand, he noted, recreational marijuana usage is still against federal law. However, there are guidelines for lawful usage within Missouri.
Collie said there are still many uncertainties in regard to the actual implementation of the law. The solution from law enforcement: try to work with all sides of the issue to make sure the law is interpreted correctly.
“We’re trying to educate ourselves on the law while trying to educate the community as well,” he said.
In all of these drug-related matters, Collie emphasizes the ongoing need to work together with other law enforcement agencies, the judicial system and citizens. This is all the more important because, in his 25 years in law enforcement, he has seen a drastic change in how drugs are distributed.
Today, he says, law enforcement can no longer simply target a particular neighborhood or a street corner dealer.
“A lot of that has to do with social media,” he Collie.
Today, people of all ages and in any neighborhood can make deals through social media apps and pay for it through finance apps. This has made the use of cybercrime software and the growth of cybercrime units essential in battling drug crime in every community, including St. Joseph.
Collie spoke highly of the way in which the sheriff’s office, the commissioners and the community have been supportive of the need for more officers to combat this ever-growing challenge of drug crimes in the community.
The county continues to work with the local police academy and with other agencies to address ongoing personnel issues within the strike force and within the department. Working in this way, Collie said the goal continues to be to get the best people on the streets to keep citizens safe.
