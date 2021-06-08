Little is known about a fire that occurred Tuesday night in the 2600 block of Faraon Street.

The fire's cause is under investigation, St. Joseph Fire Marshall Rob Blizzard said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Firefighters received the call around 9:45 p.m. The fire was put out before 10:30 p.m.

