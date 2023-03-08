Buchanan County Drug Strike discusses fentanyl strips

Fentanyl-laced drugs have become a concern in the St. Joseph area, and some are calling for the use of test strips despite laws preventing their possession.

“As long as it's being used for the purpose it's being sold for, having access to these test strips could have a huge impact for those battling addiction and trying to avoid fentanyl,” said Capt. Shawn Collie, of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.