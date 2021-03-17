When Edney Banos moved to America from Cuba in 2009, she wasn't able to communicate but had dreams to be in law enforcement that weren't possible before she came here.
"It was kind of impossible because I’m like, ‘I’m a Spanish girl and I don’t know the language, who’s gonna hire me,'" she said. "It was a big dream I had that was going away and going away and never becoming.”
But Banos said when her daughter was born, it was time to show her anything was possible.
"‘Oh my gosh, I want to show my daughter that women can do good things too.' Right there is when it was my break point and I’m going to be an officer. One day I hope when she grows up she will be so proud of her mother,” Banos said.
Stories like Banos' are important to hear in March, which is Women's History Month. Banos is a booking deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office working in the jail. She started in Andrew County Jail in 2016 before moving to Buchanan County in 2019.
Banos said she works with many women in the jail.
“Well women’s presence here is really strong. We’ve got, I can say, half and half or probably more women than males working in the corrections division," Banos said. "We kind of put our foot down in the department like ‘Hey we can do the same thing you do.’”
The idea of doing what others doubt is echoed by a colleague at the St. Joseph Police Department. Kylee Van Meter works as part of the family crimes unit as a detective. She said she knew she always wanted to be a detective in law enforcement, and she also knew no one was going to tell her otherwise.
“I’m significantly smaller than a lot of the males and even a lot of the females here, but the main thing is you have to be strong minded," Van Meter said. "This career is not for everybody.”
A career in law enforcement can be seen as intimidating, but Banos and Van Meter both said a connection inside the departments is what matters to them. They want to encourage any women who may feel nervous joining what is seen as tough, male-dominated work.
“I know I can’t bench half of what these guys can or I can’t lift half of what they can, but I know I can do my job just as well as they can," Van Meter said. "By me showing that I have confidence in myself that gives them the confidence in me, and then on the street you hold your own."
Banos agreed.
“Definitely don’t be afraid. That’s the first huge step because us as women worry ‘Oh I don’t want to be an officer because that’s a men’s career or what am I good at doing in bad situations,’" she said. "Don’t be afraid just step in, do what you have to do and you’re always going to have a good backup. Other women or males are going to be right behind you. It’s not like you are alone, so you’ve got good support like a big family."
Banos said she is grateful for the opportunity to pursue her dream and wants other women to know, anything is possible.
“I couldn’t choose a better career for me, I couldn’t see myself doing something different. This is everything that I was thinking of my life forever, and becoming an officer has been a big step for me seeing I am from another country and it’s different," Banos said. "We don’t have these opportunities in our countries, and this country gave it to us."
