They may see less traffic but accidents on rural roads can be much more deadly than those on their more heavily traveled counterparts.
In 2020, the risk of dying in a crash was 62% higher on a rural road compared to an urban road for the same trip length. And that percentage is increasing, according to law enforcement officials.
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said crashes on rural roads are caused by several factors, including roadway infrastructure and risky driving behaviors.
“The rural two-lane highways in Northwest Missouri aren't straight and level like the majority of the interstate is,” he said. “They’re curvy, hilly, lots of blind spots, but people get too comfortable thinking they know the roads and it ends in severity.”
Hux said the chances of these accidents ending in fatality increase because along with residents thinking they’re familiar with the roads, many decide not to wear their seat belts, are distracted while driving or are speeding.
“A lot of the fatality crashes we investigate on two-lane highways involve local residents that are familiar with the roadway,” he said. “They get distracted and notice they’re running off the side of the roadway and overcorrect, causing their vehicles to overturn. Unfortunately, at the crash scene, we find out the majority of these people aren’t buckled up and they had a cell phone in their hands.”
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said residents need to be mindful that many rural roads are old and driving fast on them will heighten the chances of a fatal crash.
“Some of these roads are probably 100 years old and more,” Lyon said. “They started off as two ruts but as time went on, they became gravel and now they’re paved roads. They don’t have the shoulders that our modern interstates have so these roads require 100% attention while driving.”
Officials recommend drivers be completely attentive, aware of their surroundings and wear safety equipment at all times.
“We’re at that point in the year so I’ll keep reminding people, it’s safer to strike a deer than to swerve it,” Hux said. “When people swerve to miss a deer, they'll often travel off the roadway and end up in a ravine and ejected from their vehicle because they weren’t wearing a seat belt.”
