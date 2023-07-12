Despite decreases in fatal crashes across the state and the U.S., Northwest Missouri is seeing the number rise compared to this time last year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has estimated that through the first three observed months of the year, fatality crashes are down nationally by 3.3%. Numbers show that so far this year, an estimated 9,330 people have died in traffic crashes. At that time last year, there were 9,645 crash deaths.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.