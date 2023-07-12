With MoDOT crews working on I-29 construction and mowing highways statewide, officials say its important to watch for construction trucks while on the roads this summer. Fatal crashes are up in the Troop H area so far in 2023.
With MoDOT crews working on I-29 construction and mowing highways statewide, officials say its important to watch for construction trucks while on the roads this summer. Fatal crashes are up in the Troop H area so far in 2023.
Despite decreases in fatal crashes across the state and the U.S., Northwest Missouri is seeing the number rise compared to this time last year.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has estimated that through the first three observed months of the year, fatality crashes are down nationally by 3.3%. Numbers show that so far this year, an estimated 9,330 people have died in traffic crashes. At that time last year, there were 9,645 crash deaths.
The NHTSA estimates that fatalities have decreased in 32 states. Those estimates reign true in the state of Missouri as a whole.
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the state is currently at 444 deaths in the state as of Tuesday. This is an 11% decrease from last year, when the death numbers were at 501.
In the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H area, however, the number of fatalities due to traffic crashes has risen.
“We’re up 22% right now. As of today (Wednesday), we’re at 22 fatalities ... last year at this time, we were at 18,” Hux said.
Hux said there have been many contributing factors to this trend, including crashes involving UTVs and distractions while operating vehicles.
Even less serious crashes have proved to become a larger problem, especially on highways and in areas of construction like near Frederick Avenue.
“You put emergency lights out there, that traffic backs up a long ways and then we have to worry about secondary crashes,” Hux said.
In addition to the MoDOT work on I-29, crews will also be out statewide mowing along roadsides to improve visibility for drivers, according to a MoDOT press release. From now until the end of October, MoDOT will mow nearly 400,000 acres along major and minor routes three times.
These mowers will have a protective vehicle following to alert other motorists. Hux said adhering to the warning signs is important for both the workers and other drivers.
“One thing to remember is that’s their (work) office out there when they’re (MoDOT) out there working along the side of the roadway. They’re doing that for us to make the roadway safer,” Hux said. “That’s why it’s important to always give them that extra room. Don’t wait till the last minute to merge over and create a problem out there.”
“Obey the traffic laws, they’re for a reason. Always make sure you buckle up and everybody inside the vehicle buckle up and devote 100% of your attention to driving at all times to reduce traffic fatalities.
“It’s a group effort. It takes every operator of a motor vehicle out there on the roadways to help us with that goal,” Hux said.
