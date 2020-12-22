The rise in fatal car accidents throughout the state, especially in Northwest Missouri, is perplexing. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic led to stay-at-home orders and halted traffic. Yet despite this, the state of Missouri is seeing a 10% increase in fatal crashes.
According to Sgt. Jake Angle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there has been a decrease in traffic, specifically in April and May, when many stay-at-home orders went into effect and businesses started working from home.
“You would think, with a decrease in traffic, there would be fewer fatalities, and we would have a reduction,” Angle said. “It’s just not the case. I’m not sure I have an explanation for you. There were times there, we had an increase in the number of people in speeding violations. I don’t know if that contributed to it.”
The state has had 945 fatal crashes through Dec. 20, which already surpasses the 2019 total of 881. While this is a serious increase, Northwest Missouri is even worse.
Troop H, which covers Buchanan County to Livingston County to the west, and all the way north to the Missouri and Iowa border, has had 38 fatal crashes so far this year. That is 26% more than the same time last year, the largest percentage increase of any Troop in the state. Troop H fatalities have already surpassed the 2019 total of 31.
“We want to see that number going the other way,” Angle said. “We’ve had our share, obviously, of fatalities up here in Troop H with the increase, but what we do from here is just keep going forward, working hard, pushing towards what we do every day. That’s keeping the public safe — high visibility, strict enforcement.”
Angle said the main contributing factor of fatal car accidents is the occupants not wearing seatbelts. Statewide, 67% of all fatalities weren’t wearing seatbelts.
“I can’t tell you in all my years, when I worked the road, those crashes I rolled up on, and you see the vehicle and you get in the back of the ambulance and there sits the driver basically unscratched and you ask them if they were wearing their seat belt and they were,” Angle said.
Besides continually preaching the importance of buckling up, putting the phone down and paying attention to the road, the Missouri State Highway Patrol does have tangible solutions, including mapping accidents to better enforcement tactics.
“Recently we’ve had our zone sergeants go and crunch the data on where these crashes are happening, times of day, things like that,” Angle said. “They’re increasing their patrols during those times. We’re changing our schedules to have increased enforcement during those times, so maybe we can have a try to make an impact, have some visibility out there.”
This year’s fatal numbers are almost all but set in stone, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be out in force over the holidays and will continue safety tactics into the new year, hoping to change the current trajectory.
“We’ve stepped up our enforcement during the holiday periods,” Angle said. “We’re having more saturations, more hazards moving operations. We’re out there doing what we do each and every day, trying to reduce traffic crashes and keep people safe.”