While residents may be concerned about crash numbers as daylight shortens and colder weather rolls in, statistics show that crashes are actually down compared to last year.
In total, there have been more than 1,500 crashes investigated by Troop H of the MSHP so far this year. Last year to this point, there were more than 1,900 crashes.
According to Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H, the number of fatal crashes is down nearly 13% from this point last year as well.
“So far this year in 2022, we are currently at 31 fatal crashes ... last year at this time in 2021, we were at 36,” Hux said.
The number of fatality crashes for the year was 45 in the Troop H area, according to the highway patrol website.
At the troop level, there is no specific demographic that is involved in crashes more than another. The main issue, however, is distracted driving and speeding. Hux said that when it comes to this issue, it can sometimes be difficult to record if a distraction took place during an investigation.
“For us, it’s hard to keep an accurate (number) because if someone’s on their cell phone, chances are they’re not going to tell us that information when we’re investigating that crash ... so we cannot record it properly,” Hux said.
“Inexperience is a big factor when it comes to driving,” Hux said. “These courses are offered in the area and it provides them some great information and gives them behind-the-wheel experience.”
Hux said that on the roads, every driver needs to have the same mindset.
“Safety is everybody’s responsibility, and we just ask that everybody do their part,” Hux said.
Some of the recent crashes in the area have involved motorcycles. Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department said in a previous interview with News-Press NOW that all drivers need to be careful, including motorcyclists.
“If you get in the crash on a motorcycle, you’re far more likely to get hurt,” Tonn said.
