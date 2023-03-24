Endangered person (copy)

Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce, left, and David Allen Jennings, right. Police announced Friday that Pierce was found safe, and Jennings was still missing.

 Submitted photos

After law enforcement received several leads from across the state, a 12-year-old from Farmington has been found safe Friday.

Police believed that Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce could have been in St. Joseph after she reportedly left her home with 18-year-old David Allen Jennings.

Jennings is still missing, the Farmington Police Department said in a release.

Jennings may have family that resides in the St. Joseph area, which led police to suspect they could make their way to the area.

Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H said that the state law enforcement agency was in contact with Farmington police throughout the case. When it comes to an endangered person advisory, which Farmington police issued Tuesday, local law enforcement and media outlets work together to put out information quickly and alert the public.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

