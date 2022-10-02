The turning leaves are sure to catch drivers’ eyes at this time of year, but what they should be on the lookout for is farm equipment and deer, which can cause accidents in the fall.
With harvest season in full swing and deer more active, drivers have more to watch out for.
In 2021, there were 203 traffic crashes involving farm equipment vehicles. In those accidents, 60 people were injured and seven were killed, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H said that there is a general rule of thumb when traveling next to any farm vehicle, including tractor-trailers.
“Try and leave one car length between you and the semi per ten miles per hour,” Hux said. “If you cannot see their mirrors on both sides of that power unit, then the driver ... cannot see whoever is directly behind them.”
According to the release, many of these crashes are caused by drivers passing farmers making a left-hand turn. A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass actually may be preparing to make a wide left turn.
Last year there were more than 3,700 crashes involving deer. There were 420 injuries and three deaths from those accidents. Patrol officials said the majority of deer accidents happen in October and November. Deer collisions commonly happen from 6 to 7 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
