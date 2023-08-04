A Thursday fire left one St. Joseph family mourning the loss of 33 years of family items and memories, but they are commending a firefighter for his heroic actions in the blaze.
Fire crews quickly worked to stop a house fire Thursday on North Seventh Street, but not much of the home was able to be saved, according to fire officials.
No people were injured, but one dog died in the fire. The incident is still under investigation.
Krystal Ward, a victim of last night’s house fire, said it was devastating to see her childhood home go up in flames.
“All of us kids and my father all have our fair share of good memories in that home,” Ward said. “Even some memories we wish we didn’t have, but it was still our home. A home we wanted to show our kids and tell them stories about.”
While Ward and many of her other siblings had moved out of the home years ago, they visited it often, and her younger sister still lived in the house.
It was her younger sister who panicked about a particular item — their mother's cremains — inside the burning home, and a St. Joseph firefighter took notice.
“He just instantly stopped and was like, ‘What? Hold up, where are they?' And then once (we) told, he proceeded to instantly do everything more than what I even feel he should have done last night,’” she said.
Ward highlighted the firefighter's courage and quick action to rescue their deceased mother's ashes.
“I don't think I could even bring myself to do what he did,” Ward said. “Just simply because it takes more than just instincts to do something so heroic.”
The firefighter this family is calling a hero has not yet been identified, but the family has made calls to the fire department searching for him.
The Ward family said they want to do everything in their power to have him commended for his brave actions.
“We want everybody to not just recognize him publicly but have him commended,” she said. “Just from his job title, he’s instantly seen as a hero, but to go above and beyond for a person that isn’t even alive means everything to us.”
News-Press NOW also hasn’t received confirmation of who the firefighter was that went inside the building to save the ashes, but local fire officials say they are proud to have him representing the St. Joseph Fire Department.
“I think it reflects how our department really aims to provide good service for our community,” said Bill Lamar, emergency management manager at the St. Joseph Fire Department. “We're going to evaluate anything that we do as far as risk and benefit and when things seem safe enough to do, we're going to do anything we can to help out the citizens of the community.”
