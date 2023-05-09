Six participants were recognized at the Buchanan County Drug Treatment Court graduation Tuesday night for being sober for 12 months.
The drug treatment court began in 1997, and since then, it has upheld the goal of keeping nonviolent offenders who deal with substance abuse out of jail by providing them with the appropriate tools to break their addictions.
Judge Dan Kellogg and other courthouse leaders spoke about the journey of each of the graduates and reflected on how proud they were to see them make these lifestyle changes for themselves and their families.
Alyssa Brina was in attendance to support her mother, Amanda Brina, who remains sober as she works to be the best version of herself for her family.
“I'm so proud of her and everybody that's graduated today,” Alyssa Brina said. “I'm glad that she's doing what is best for her life and that during that duration of time, she had my little brother.”
Daton Evans, Amanda Brina's nephew, spoke fondly of his aunt as well, saying he was glad to see their family dynamic becoming what it was before.
"She's a good person and she's always been,” Evans said. "She’s always been good to the baby and she's the best aunt ever. I’m happy to have my aunt back.”
Kellogg said seeing the families of these individuals come out and show their support is one of the most important moments of this day, as family members of these graduates have been impacted by their journey as well.
Family members said seeing the impact that treatment had made them want to help others in the future.
“Seeing my mom graduate here motivates me to go towards my goal to be a doctor,” Alyssa Brina said. "I want to make the world a better place and make sure nobody gets misdiagnosed with anything they have."
Court officials said just as they do with every group, they will continue doing check-ins with the graduates to make sure they are continuing the right path of staying sober.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.