Buchanan County Courthouse sees graduates from their treatment program

Six participants were recognized at the Buchanan County Drug Treatment Court graduation Tuesday night for being sober for 12 months.

The drug treatment court began in 1997, and since then, it has upheld the goal of keeping nonviolent offenders who deal with substance abuse out of jail by providing them with the appropriate tools to break their addictions.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

