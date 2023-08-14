Families advised to talk about drugs ahead of school year

Elizabeth Chase, coordinator of counseling for the St. Joseph School District, discusses the growing concern of substance abuse in young kids. She encourages parents to talk to their students about the dangers drugs can pose.
Along with conversations about catching the bus and after-school plans, parents should discuss the dangers of drug use with kids as they prepare to head back to class.
Everything from vape pens infused with THC to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl can threaten a child’s safety. In the past few years, there has been an alarming rise in substance use among those ages 12 to 17 in the U.S., according to reports from the National Center for Drug Abuse.
Officials say all school-age children should be aware of the dangers of deadly drugs as well as substances that may not seem as harmful.
“Vaping is so common and there is an unfortunate misconception that it’s not dangerous when compared to cigarettes and other drugs,” said Elizabeth Chase, coordinator of counseling at the St. Joseph School District. “It’s really important that parents inform their kids that there are many types of dangerous drugs and let them know what your expectations are.”
While drug use commonly starts with older teenagers and young adults, officials say peer pressure can influence anyone so it’s important to teach children that it’s OK to say no from a young age.
“As parents, it’s easy to think, ‘It’s too early to have those talks or this isn’t happening with my kids,’ but you never know who they’re going to be surrounded by,” Chase said. “Any time we try something new it can come with a risk so just make sure that your kids are aware of those things and let them know that they can even use you as a pass by simply saying, ‘Sorry if I do this, my parents will do this.’”
School district officials said they are aware that illegal drug activity can happen anywhere, even on school grounds, and they are working to ensure students aren’t getting away with these acts.
“Along with vaping, we do see activity going on with prescription pills or pills that students may have purchased that they think are prescription pills and aren’t,” Chase said. “These pills are not intended for them and they didn’t come from a medical provider, which poses a risk for anyone else taking them. We have a student and parent handbook that outlines all our disciplines, and we will enforce that consistently.”
