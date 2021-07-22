Improperly securing loads to vehicles can pose a hazard to other drivers on the road, which one motorcyclist learned first-hand Saturday when a mattress fell on the road in front of him, causing him to crash on U.S. Highway 65.
The motorcyclist ended up with moderate injuries, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, but it illustrates the potential for things to go wrong.
People have to be careful when loading luggage or items like tree limbs so they don’t come loose, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Sgt. Jake Angle said.
“It’s incumbent upon the operator of that vehicle to make sure that load’s secured properly,” he said. “I mean, obviously, they loaded it onto that vehicle, and if it comes out of that vehicle, it’s a potential hazard.”
It also is important for drivers behind to allow proper distance between vehicles, Angle said.
“Especially if you see someone hauling something, maybe it doesn’t look secure, or even if it looks secure it could come off suddenly or something,” he said. “It’s important to have that following distance, and that’s another reason to, you know, make sure we’re not following too close. That’s a very hazardous operation out there on the roadways, to follow another vehicle too close.”
Motorcyclists, like in Saturday’s crash, have extra reason to be careful compared to other vehicles that are more stable. A key difference is that vehicles like cars and trucks have frames that can lessen injury-risk, Angle said.
The potential for disaster increases on busier roads, like on interstates where there are more vehicles that could get caught in a crash, he said.
“Say that some object comes off on the interstate, it’s a busier time of day perhaps,” he said. “A vehicle right behind it brakes hard, the vehicle behind them has to brake hard, and then maybe there’s a secondary crash as a result.”
One factor that might get overlooked is time of day, Angle said, which can decrease a driver’s visibility and ability to react.
