It’s officially fall, which means leaves are changing, crops are being harvested and animals are on the move.
October is a month when experts warn of high traffic for farming vehicles and animals on the move due to mating season. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said this includes large animals, large vehicles and distractions.
“Distracted driving is a huge contributor to this, whether it’s with farm machinery or with deer, and we just want people to get where they’re going safely,” he said. “Dawn and dusk are usually good times to see deer moving, and, of course as the season changes, we’re getting darker earlier and things like that. We have lots of concerns.”
Puett said he has noticed busy times for deer are overnight when he is covering on patrol.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said vehicles used in harvesting crops are a concern especially on smaller two-lane highways like the lettered ones seen in counties.
“Especially if you live in a rural area and you’re coming to work or go into town on that windy blacktop road, be very vigilant because these vehicles are out there moving. They take up at least half the road, if not more,” Lyon said. “And so as motorists, we can help these farmers complete their harvest successfully by just being aware.”
Puett and Lyon both encourage drivers to apply brakes if they see an animal enter the roadway, but they added that it’s important to avoid swerving as it could cause more injury or damage.
“Do not pull your car into a ditch or cross the median and go into oncoming traffic. You may have to strike the deer, but it’s better and safer than pulling off and trying to avoid and going down in a ditch and rolling the car or crossing the median and flipping a car,” Puett said.
Lyon said people need to wear seat belts and pay attention anytime they are behind the wheel of a car.
“There are so many distractions in our car that it continues and probably will continue to be the number one cause of car crashes, so it’s really important to focus our attention on the task at hand, which is driving,” he said.
