New details emerging about a plane that crashed near Trenton, Missouri, indicate the pilot tried to make an emergency landing in a field, and an aviation expert said the plane was off course for landing at its intended destination.
The crash killed two people, Philip Joseph LeFevre Sr., 82, of St. Louis, and Philip Joseph LeFevre Jr., 47, of Sunset Hills, Missouri, a father-son combo, according to KTVO.
Robert Katz, a pilot of 40 years and a flight instructor of 32, said if the plane was attempting to land in Kirksville, Missouri, as reported, it was some 39 nautical miles off course when it crashed.
"The airplane itself is not equipped with de-icing boots that shed ice once it's accumulated," Katz said. "This is a very expensive option and something that is not normally found on an airplane of that size."
Weather reports from late Monday night, when the plane is believed to have crashed, show icing conditions with freezing temperatures. The Federal Aviation Administration has not released a cause for the crash, nor has the National Transportation Safety Board. Katz said it's possible that the weather took the plane down, though the crash could have been caused by an equipment malfunction, medical emergency or other cause.
"The NTSB should release a preliminary report with very cursory information in about 30 days, and that is for the benefit of the media to let the public know that the NTSB is working on the case," Katz said. "Behind the scenes, an FAA investigator from Kansas City or St. Louis will travel to the scene and open up an incident file."
Some months later, the FAA will complete its incident report, Katz said. About two years from now, the NTSB will issue a final report.
Unlike with large airplanes, the Cessna 177 that crashed doesn't have a "black box," Katz said.
"However it is possible that the investigation will attempt to determine whether or not there was similar technology," Katz said. "That (technology) may or may not have recorded some of the parameters of this particular flight such as the altitude it was flying at, the airspeed, the pitch of the nose."
FlightAware, an airplane tracking website, shows the Cessna leaving the St. Louis area just before 11 a.m. Monday. The plane lands in Moberly, Missouri, just before noon. Tracking websites don't show the plane leaving the Moberly airport, possibly because the aircraft didn't gain enough altitude, Katz said.
A news release from the Grundy County Sheriff's Office says the plane was last seen leaving the Humphreys, Missouri area late Monday night. Humphreys is just east of Galt, Missouri, where the plan officially crashed.
The Grundy County Sheriff's office said the father-son duo were attempting a trip from St. Louis to Kirksville. It's unclear why the plane made a stop in Moberly.
Katz said the flight path and data of the Cessna in its second to last flight, the leg from St. Louis to Moberly, likely shows the aircraft attempting to avoid clouds because the plane took a circuitous route instead of a direct one.
Wreckage of the crash was found in a wooded area on Tuesday. Authorities have not said which of the LeFevre's was piloting the plane.
Katz said pilots normally don't file a flight plan if they intend to follow "visual flight rules (VFR)," meaning they don't intend to take an airplane into clouds.
"A VFR flight plan is entirely optional," Katz said. "That is a way for rescue services to attempt to locate the airplane should it not arrive as intended. The other type of flight plan is called instrument flight rules flight plan, and that must be filed if the pilot intends to take the airplane into instrument meteorological conditions. That does not appear to be the case here based on the information that's available to us so far."