Car troubles are typical in the colder months, but with a heat wave passing through Northwest Missouri, it's important to be aware that serious heat can be damaging to vehicles, too.
Many local auto shops have seen a rise in customers over the last few weeks due to different levels of damage to vehicles.
Jeff Schomburg, co-owner of Kruse’s Auto Center, said it’s best to take preventative measures before being stuck with a costly disaster.
“Well, right now ... the cost of repairing vehicles is getting higher and higher as today's economy is going right now," Schomburg said. "So you want to make sure that you do all those checks on the air, because if you do overheat ... the engine prices are very astronomical right now, and you can't find a vehicle out there right now nowadays. So it is very crucial to check all these things prior to getting out on the road there.”
Schomburg said the No. 1 thing you need to make sure is fixed and ready for the summer is your air filter.
“You have a cabin air filter in there, and that's kind of like your AC filter at home, it’s the ductwork of your vehicle. You want to make sure that that's clean and change it out, and that'll help out on the airflow and help out on your air conditioning system there,” Schomburg said.
Schomburg also recommends doing routine checkups on your vehicle whenever you can.
“If you're not very knowledgeable about it, have a friend check it. You can do a lot of those basics,” he said. “But if you're wanting a more extensive check over, go to your technician or your local repair facility, have them check it out for you before you go on a long trip.”
