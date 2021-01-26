The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is encouraging people to use extra precautions when around lakes and ponds this winter.
“There’s a shock response that also happens any time you land in the water unexpectedly,” said Jamie Picken, a park ranger based out of Smithville. “It’s even more substantial in cold water because it sends an instant shock to your body from those frigid temperatures."
If you do find yourself in cold water, there are a few ways to quickly get in survival mode in the harsh conditions.
“Your body is going to try and regulate its temperature and heart rate,” Picken said. “It’s best to just tread, keep calm and control your breathing with the first initial onset in the water and then try to find the quickest way out.”
According to USACE 10-year average statistics, nearly 9 out of 10 water related-deaths involve individuals not wearing a life jacket.
"Layers are actually going to be good for the water because they retain more body heat," Picken said. "Also always have a life jacket, even if you're going to be near the water but do not plan to get in the water."
Partially frozen and slick surfaces can lead to slipping or falling. If you find yourself falling in ice, turn back in the direction you came from because water closest to shore is thickest. Next, kick your legs horizontally and slowly pull up out of the water.
"Always have a buddy along with you," Picken said. "If not, at least have a plan in place so that someone knows where you are and when you're expected to return."
Before stepping on a frozen water surface, make sure the ice is thick enough. Insert a tape measure into a hole and if four inches is measured, proceed with caution. Clear surfaces are often more frozen than snow-covered or opaque surfaces.