Air conditioners are a common way to beat the summer heat, but using an extension cord to power an A/C unit can be a fire hazard.
Most extension cords can’t handle the level of electricity needed, which can lead to a fire if the cord gets overloaded, St. Joseph Fire Marshal Steve Henrichson said.
It’s an increasing concern as summer nears its peak, Henrichson said. But still, the issue often goes unnoticed.
“It usually flies under the radar until a big red truck shows up and throws water on everything in your house,” he said. “And then we go back, and as we’re looking we go, ‘Well this is what caused it.’ And even sometimes we don’t catch it. It’s the insurance companies because they have all the engineers and stuff we can’t afford to bring in.”
People can tell if a cord’s electrical output is too high by feeling how hot it is. If a cord is hot, or even warm, then its pulling too much electricity, Henrichson said.
People also should be wary not to cover electrical cords because that also could cause them to heat up and potentially start a fire, Henrichson said.
“You definitely don’t want to put anything on top of it,” he said. “I mean, even regular extension cords for small appliances that get run behind couches and things like that ... It needs to be able to breath, more or less.”
The optimal method is to plug an air conditioner directly into an outlet, Henrichson said.
There are extension cords capable of handling the electrical output of an appliance, but he said people need to make sure their cords are the right type.
Appliances and electrical cords are rated to handle a certain level of electricity. Cords always should have a rating of the same number or lower than the appliances they are hooked up to, Henrichson said.
