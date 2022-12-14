Holiday and end-of-the-year gatherings offer plenty of chances to celebrate, but drivers should be careful not to make too merry before getting on the road.
December is Impaired Driving Prevention Month, highlighting the need for people to make sure they are sober when they get behind the wheel. More than 10,000 U.S. lives are lost to drunk- and drug-impaired driving each year, accounting for a third of all traffic deaths.
“When most people think about impairment and driving, they think of alcohol but what they don’t realize is impairment can come in many forms,” Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety & Health Council, said. “This includes the prescription pills we take, opioids, marijuana. All of these impair us behind the wheel and they’re all illegal.”
Lyon said it is just as crucial for people to remember that over-the-counter pills can impact a motorist's judgment and reaction time behind the wheel.
“All of these over-the-counter medications can cause side effects,” Lyon said. “Muscle relaxers were given the name for a reason. It’s supposed to relax the body. It can also cause drowsiness, blurred vision, all of the side effects that put everyone on the road at risk.”
Each year, impaired driving rates increase during the holidays with Christmas Eve and New Year’s being the deadliest times to be on the road.
“Around this time of year, we certainly see a lot of holiday parties,” Lyon said. “People want to go and partake in an adult beverage and that’s their choice, but it's important to remember once you do that, don’t drive home.”
If a person decides to drink, experts suggest making a plan to have a designated driver or public transportation set up so everyone can get to and from their destination safely.
“Have a designated driver set up at the beginning of the day, and that doesn’t mean the least drunk person,” Lyon said. “It means someone who volunteered their night to remain sober so that those around them can enjoy an adult beverage.”
