Sheldon Lyon discusses harms of impaired driving

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and Sheldon Lyon, executive director at St. Joseph's Safety & Health Council, discusses the risks of driving impaired.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Holiday and end-of-the-year gatherings offer plenty of chances to celebrate, but drivers should be careful not to make too merry before getting on the road.

December is Impaired Driving Prevention Month, highlighting the need for people to make sure they are sober when they get behind the wheel. More than 10,000 U.S. lives are lost to drunk- and drug-impaired driving each year, accounting for a third of all traffic deaths.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

